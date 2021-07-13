Robotti Robert Sells 1,665 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Robotti Robert cut its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Robotti Robert’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTI. Cowen lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

FTI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.28. 67,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,774,604. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

