Robotti Robert Trims Stock Holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Robotti Robert trimmed its holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Legacy Housing accounts for approximately 0.8% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after buying an additional 189,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LEGH traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,699. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $398.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. Research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LEGH. TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,152,315.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,485,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,700,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 3,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $54,656.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,180,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,043,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,528 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,625 over the last ninety days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

