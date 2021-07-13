Rock Springs Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 368,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,814 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $44,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.89.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $770,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James Healy purchased 636 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.80 per share, for a total transaction of $74,920.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,367 shares of company stock worth $4,982,087. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KRTX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.88. 232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,866. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.94. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

