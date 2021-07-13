Rock Springs Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 0.19% of PPD worth $25,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PPD by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,821,000 after purchasing an additional 167,544 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PPD by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 52,858 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PPD by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 33,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in PPD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPD alerts:

PPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.08.

Shares of PPD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 27,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,418. PPD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.19.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.