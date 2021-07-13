Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $104.66 Million Stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,694,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Atea Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.3% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $104,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVIR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AVIR traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,167. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $94.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.35.
AVIR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
