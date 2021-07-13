Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $104.66 Million Stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,694,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Atea Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.3% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $104,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVIR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ AVIR traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,167. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $94.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.35.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $65.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AVIR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.