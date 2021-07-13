Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $11.89 Million Position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,684,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRTK traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,188. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $166,665.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 491,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,186.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $333,330.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,107 shares of company stock worth $573,338. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRTK. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

