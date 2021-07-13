Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $17.53 Million Stake in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Sierra Oncology worth $17,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sierra Oncology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Sierra Oncology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 318,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,208,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,164,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $3,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRRA traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.49. 66,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,720. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.55. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts predict that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In related news, CEO Stephen George Dilly acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

