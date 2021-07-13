Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $31.75 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 116,500 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Biogen worth $31,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.44. 7,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.27.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.41.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

