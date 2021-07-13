Rock Springs Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,400,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 0.34% of Olink Holding AB (publ) as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,903,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,955,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,474,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLK. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ OLK traded down $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,045. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $42.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.97.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

