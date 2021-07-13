Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

RCI opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.80. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 27,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 993.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 133,818 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,807,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,586,000 after buying an additional 241,415 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 154.6% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,678,000 after buying an additional 878,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

