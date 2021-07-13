Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.43.

Shares of RCI.B traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$66.67. 220,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.68 and a 1-year high of C$67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.26.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

