Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Roku by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Roku by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,875,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.58.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 291,775 shares of company stock worth $108,257,551 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $433.41 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.15 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 560.53 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $362.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

