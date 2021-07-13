Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Root to $3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. cut their target price on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Root from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Root has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.56.

ROOT stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. Root has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.87.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Root will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Root in the fourth quarter worth about $145,463,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Root in the first quarter worth about $33,534,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter worth about $40,846,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter worth about $35,987,000. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter worth about $26,316,000. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

