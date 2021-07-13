Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Richard F. Wallman Acquires 2,000 Shares

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Richard F. Wallman bought 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $453.25 per share, for a total transaction of $906,500.00.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $481.68. 12,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,785. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $453.97. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $483.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 107,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,480,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

