Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

In related news, insider Mark A. Petrarca sold 33,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $2,355,070.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,869.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $824,520.00. Insiders sold 175,328 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,676 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,930,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after purchasing an additional 668,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 606,273 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 246.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after purchasing an additional 565,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 68.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,367,000 after purchasing an additional 423,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

