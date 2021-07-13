Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,500 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,850 ($102.56).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

