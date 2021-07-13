Royal Bank of Canada Buys 186,444 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 924,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,444 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $299,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 88,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,934,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.60.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.01. The company has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.