Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.52 Billion Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,883,643 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020,717 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.7% of Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.61% of Visa worth $2,516,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its position in Visa by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $3.75 on Tuesday, reaching $241.62. 172,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,802,991. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $241.04.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,721.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock worth $28,136,501 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Truist lifted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.56.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

