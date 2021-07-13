Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 19,651 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,402,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $360,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,082,000.

VUG traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.18. 32,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,634. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.62 and a twelve month high of $294.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.34.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

