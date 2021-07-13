Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RUSMF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $31.50 to $34.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Russel Metals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.54.

RUSMF opened at $26.82 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $29.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.12.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

