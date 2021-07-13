Russell Barrans Purchases 18,180 Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:EVFM) Stock

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:EVFM) insider Russell Barrans acquired 18,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $20,725.20.

EVFM stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

