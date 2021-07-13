Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:SAFT) Director Peter J. Manning Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:SAFT) Director Peter J. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $249,420.00.

Shares of NYSE SAFT traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.70. The stock had a trading volume of 67,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,320. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

