SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,427 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $15,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $48,038,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,662,000 after purchasing an additional 765,625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 439,144 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 706,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 394,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2,918.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 387,726 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.60. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.59 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,920,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $2,633,680.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,610 shares of company stock worth $5,177,346. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

