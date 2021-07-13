Sam Crigman Sells 9,664 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CTO Sam Crigman sold 9,664 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $809,166.72.

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $99.26.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

