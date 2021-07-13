Samarth Kulkarni Sells 30,000 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NYSE:CRSP) Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NYSE:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00.

Shares of CRSP stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.93. 34,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,959. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $76.71 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

