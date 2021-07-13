Samlyn Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $330.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.46 and a 12 month high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

