Samlyn Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 325,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000.

Golden Arrow Merger stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

