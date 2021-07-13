Samlyn Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,232,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STSA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STSA shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

