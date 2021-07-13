SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €142.00 by Barclays

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €142.00 ($167.06) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €132.27 ($155.61).

ETR:SAP opened at €125.78 ($147.98) on Tuesday. SAP has a twelve month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a twelve month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €116.60.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

