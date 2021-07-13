Sarissa Capital Management LP Acquires 2,350,000 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 17.6% of Sarissa Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sarissa Capital Management LP owned 10.18% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $183,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $3,383,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,870,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the period.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRWD shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Shares of IRWD stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,928. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.