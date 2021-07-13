Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $40.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. upped their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.61.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 639,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 195,589 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 113,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.