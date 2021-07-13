Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $4,994,991.42 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 78,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $4,994,991.42. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Schrödinger stock opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00.
Schrödinger Company Profile
Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.