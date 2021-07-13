Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $4,994,991.42 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 78,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $4,994,991.42. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Schrödinger stock opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

