Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,645 shares during the period. Schweitzer-Mauduit International accounts for about 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 579.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWM traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.51. 1,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,590. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 7.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

