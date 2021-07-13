Scotiabank Increases MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to C$65.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTY Food Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of MTYFF stock opened at $54.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $54.45.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

