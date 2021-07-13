Scotiabank Increases MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to C$65.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTY Food Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of MTYFF stock opened at $54.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $54.45.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

