Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) PT Raised to $48.50 at Citigroup

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $46.50 to $48.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 100.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
SCU stock opened at $24.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.43. Sculptor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88.
In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $200,578.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 20.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
