Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) PT Raised to $48.50 at Citigroup

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $46.50 to $48.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 100.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

SCU stock opened at $24.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.43. Sculptor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.34 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 164.31% and a net margin of 19.58%. On average, analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $200,578.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 20.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

