SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Trading Up 0.4%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117.50 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.54). Approximately 372,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 943,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.53).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 116.11. The firm has a market cap of £795.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79.

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.95%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.