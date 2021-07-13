Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $1.10 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $168.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHIP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $484,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

