Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Select Interior Concepts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SIC. B. Riley lifted their target price on Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

SIC opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.37. Select Interior Concepts has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 2.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

