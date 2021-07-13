SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 25,845 Shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) by 283.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,845 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Oncorus were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,913,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oncorus by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Oncorus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Oncorus by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncorus stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $349.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.46. Oncorus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 23,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $376,173.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,627.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,599 shares of company stock worth $650,791.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oncorus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

