SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $1,139,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,598,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $7,920,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,920,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

NYSE SI opened at $102.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 2.63. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $187.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.37.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.