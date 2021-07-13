SG Americas Securities LLC Has $476,000 Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Safehold by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Safehold during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Safehold during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 28.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Safehold alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.71 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $85.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.65.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $185,297.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,202,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,728,321.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 253,539 shares of company stock worth $17,940,987 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.