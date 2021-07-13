SG Americas Securities LLC Has $501,000 Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JJSF. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 599,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 32.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after acquiring an additional 72,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,760,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of JJSF opened at $170.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,893.21 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.94.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.93%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.