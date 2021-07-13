SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 66,945 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 910,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after buying an additional 74,462 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 1.89.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.