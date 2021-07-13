SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Norges Bank bought a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,581,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CorVel by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 82,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in CorVel during the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $111,570.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,524,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,844,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,729. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,156 shares of company stock worth $8,656,499. Corporate insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVL opened at $138.30 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $73.75 and a 12-month high of $140.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.43.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

