SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 60.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,041 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CS opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

CS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

