SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,997 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $600,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,912.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $625,681.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 746,760 shares of company stock valued at $44,909,756. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.48. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. Cryoport’s revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

