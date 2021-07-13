Shannon Lei Okinaka Sells 2,500 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HA) Stock

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HA) CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.
Shares of NYSE HA opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $31.38.
Hawaiian Company Profile
Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.