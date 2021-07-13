Shannon Lei Okinaka Sells 2,500 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HA) Stock

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HA) CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

Shares of NYSE HA opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.