Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NYSE:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower Sells 12,804 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NYSE:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 12,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $364,273.80.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,824 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $489,447.04.

On Thursday, May 20th, Josiah Hornblower sold 20,386 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $521,270.02.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Josiah Hornblower sold 27,012 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $791,991.84.

On Friday, June 11th, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,309 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $503,518.81.

On Monday, June 21st, Josiah Hornblower sold 34,936 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $1,025,720.96.

On Friday, June 25th, Josiah Hornblower sold 29,658 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $836,652.18.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Josiah Hornblower sold 32,903 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $925,232.36.

On Thursday, July 8th, Josiah Hornblower sold 50,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $74,000.00.

Shares of STTK stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 103,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,553. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

