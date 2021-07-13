ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NYSE:SWAV) Director Laura Francis Sells 1,500 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NYSE:SWAV) Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

Shares of SWAV traded down $6.72 on Tuesday, hitting $181.29. 307,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,204. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $203.74.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

