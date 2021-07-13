Short Interest in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Declines By 100.0%

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AGO traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 416,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,818. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.20.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 35.73%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $53,627.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $886,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth $64,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

